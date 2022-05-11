AbdulRazaq appoints new Kwara attorney general

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Barrister Senior Ibrahim Sulyman as the new Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Kwara state.

This was contained in a statement by the chief press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Wednesday.

The new attorney general, a 2008 law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was until his appointment the commissioner for Tertiary Education in the state.

“His former ministry will be overseen by the Permanent Secretary pending appointment of a new political head,” the statement added.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

