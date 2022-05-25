AbdulRazaq cleaning mess left by PDP – Adigun

Special Adviser, Political Communications to the governor of Kwara state, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, Tuesday came hard on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for blaming the recent violence in Oloje area of Ilorin on the state government.

Adigun said the PDP has no moral justification to comment on the recent development because the 16 years of the PDP government had provided an abode for cultists, armed robbers and other criminals in the state.

“These terrible crimes left behind are some of the mess being cleared by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as he strives to turn Kwara to the best tourists’ attraction state in Nigeria.

Blueprint recalls that pandemonium broke out in Oloje area of Ilorin following the killing of an auto parts dealer by a suspected hoodlum. It was an incident which sparked off protest from some youth.

Adigun while reacting to the PDP comment said: “We read lately,a statement by the rejected opposition party in Kwara state , the PDP , its bid to blame the current people- focused government for the violent crime in Oloje area of Ilorin, the state capital.

“While we commend the police and other security agencies for their ever ready response strategy: effecting arrest in order to get to the root of the crime, we like to remind the public that cultism and armed robbery are some of the evils left behind by the PDP, now pointing accusing fingers at the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq.

“The sixteen years of PDP were characterised by reign of violent criminals popularly known as the “Good Boys” across the state.

During the PDP era, the “Good Boys” were used to terrorise innocent residents and students in the city and various parts of the state.

“Cultists were on the payrolls of ministries and parastatals and were promptly paid monthly while civil servants and pensioners were left to languish in pain as a result of several months of unpaid salaries, pension and gratuity.

