AbdulRazaq commiserates with Sen. Oloriegbe’s family over mother’s death

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe and his family over the death of their matriarch, Alhaja Fatimah Maronike Oloriegbe (Iya Funtua).

Alhaja Fatimah died Wednesday night at the age of 95.

In a condolence message Thursday, Governor AbdulRazaq said he received the news of Iya Funtua’s passing with equanimity as every faithful should do when the inevitable happens.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to distinguished Senator Oloriegbe, his illustrious siblings and everyone who mourns Mama. She was a conscientious Muslimah who spent her years in the service of Allah and the community. The moral rectitude of her children — who are doing very well in their various fields and are known for their distinctions — is a reflection of what she stood for.

“I pray Allah to repose the soul of Alhaja Fatimah, and grant her Al-jannah Firdaus that He gifts His humble servants.”