AbdulRazaq commits N150m to water projects 

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has committed fresh N150m to the construction of 48 modern motorised boreholes and their accessories in Moro and Asa local government areas of the state.

Similarly, the federal government is offering to construct 20 solar boreholes in Edu and Offa local government areas, each getting 10 apiece to deepen public access to water.

The investment complements the ongoing efforts of the administration to make potable water available to residents of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued Sunday by the press secretary, Ministry of Finance, Babatunde AbdulRasheed. The statement quoted the Commissioner for Finance, Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, as saying that the earmarked amount was contained in the 2022 budget review.

“This is just one of the findings from the budget review process this year. It is therefore worth informing the Kwara public that the government is committed to steadily meet their water needs in phases as our resources permit,” the statement said.

