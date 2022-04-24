AbdulRazaq donates N20m to Kamaldeen varsity 

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, weekend made a donation of N20m to fast- tracks the take off of the Muhammad Kamaldeen University, Ilorin.

The university is the initiative of the late Muslim sage and Grand Mufty of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen al-Adaby.

He was also the founder of the popular Ansar-ul-Islam Society.

The governor said the rising rate of admission seekers in the country justifies the need to establish more private universities to bridge the gap.

Abdulrazaq spoke at a special prayer and fund-raising for Muhammad Kamaldeen Education Foundation (MUKEF), organised by Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, held at the proposed site of the university in Ogidi, Ilorin.

“This institution is a worthy investment that requires funds and other forms of support. When we are counting the universities sited in Kwara state, such as Unilorin, KWASU, Al-Hikmah, Landmark, Summit, among others, this proposed institution also deserves inclusion,” he said.

He also lauded the vision and contributions of the late sage and founder of Ansarul Islam Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen to the development of both Arabic and Western education in Ilorin and beyond.

