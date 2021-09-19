AbdulRazaq lauds Buhari over approval of neuropsychiatric hospital for Kwara

MKwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving Kwara as the host state for the federal neuropsychiatric hospital for the north central zone. In a statement Sunday, the governor said the approval is a dream come true for the administration and the three senators from Kwara, especially Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), who all worked hard to make it happen. “I send our profound appreciation to Mr. President for this huge honour done to our people. I also commend the Honourable Ministers of Health for supporting our bid for the strategic institution. This facility, like a few other federal initiatives already won by the state and those being put in place by our administration, seals the place of Kwara as the new go-to place in not just the north central but in the entire northern region,” the governor said in the statement. “This feat could not have been achieved without the huge efforts of our senators who deployed their goodwills every step of the way. I sincerely commend them for always working with us to achieve the greater Kwara project.” The governor’s statement came on the heels of a communication to him by Minister of State for Health Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora conveying President’s approval that the facility be sited in Budo Egba, Asa local government area of Kwara state. “I wish to extend my compliments and to convey Mr. President’s approval for the establishment of a neuropsychiatric hospital at Budo-Egba…via Ref. No. PRES/81/SGF/719,” Mamora said in a letter to the governor dated September 16, 2021 and titled ‘Re:Request for the establishment of a Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Kwara State for the North Central Geo-Political zone of Nigeria. The state government’s team is expected to meet with a team of the federal ministry of health later this month to facilitate the take off of the hospital.

