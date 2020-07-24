AbdulRazaq mourns Kwara’s cultural icon Dan-Boy

Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Friday described the death of foremost sports enthusiast and cultural icon, Ibrahim Aremu Muhammed Nuhu (Dan-Boy), as “the end of a nostalgic era in which the deceased played a significant role.”

“Dan-Boy was phenomenal in his love for sports and culture. He was arguably the first and only mobile marketing platform for film shows and socio-cultural events in Ilorin. He was so popular that events were not complete without him being around,” the governor said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“His love for history, sports and culture was outstanding and he posed an instantly striking and amiable figure to both guests and inhabitants of the Ilorin Emirate. He was a town crier with a difference. It is safe to call him a repository of the history of the people and settlements in Ilorin. On behalf of his family, people and government of Kwara state, the governor commiserates with Dan-Boy’s family and indeed the entire Ilorin emirate on the sad loss of one of the most remarkable totems of Ilorin tradition and culture. He also prays to Allah to grant him aljannah firdaus.”

Related

No tags for this post.