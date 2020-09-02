AbdulRazaq promises to change face of Kwara judiciary

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Tuesday said plans were afoot to build a new High Court and a befitting complex for the Ministry of Justice as part of his efforts to create a better working environment for the judiciary in the state.

A press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye made available to Blueprint, Wednesday quoted the governor as saying he was displeased with the “inhabitable” conditions of courtrooms in the state — a condition that had earlier necessitated the rebuilding and furnishing of the Area Court at Igboro and the Magistrates’ Court at Sango and the reroofing of the High Court complex, among other renovation works in the justice sector.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the newly inaugurated Ilorin branch executive committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the governor said efforts were ongoing to put the right infrastructure in place for smooth running of the court system for effective justice system in the state.

“I appreciate the fact that you said you have seen some challenges in the state. We will try to do more to create a just society, where everybody has access to social amenities and good governance,” AbdulRazaq told the NBA delegation led to the meeting by the chairman of its Ilorin branch, Ganiyu Bello.

“You made some few requests which we will look into: the issue of customary courts. I will take it up with the Chief Judge of the State and discuss it and see how we can go about it. It is something I had earlier discussed with the CJ. Your courtrooms are truly in a bad shape. It is just that the resources are not there but we will take it one by one.

“Just last week, I was sharing the design of a new High Court with the CJ. We have a new design for new High Court and Ministry of Justice and so on. Not just a new court, the CJ also complained about the benches and I said most courts these days do not use benches anymore; it is something that we have to change. We are up to that,” the governor assured.

The courtesy visit was attended by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Salman Jawondo.