AbdulRazaq receives certificate of return, says Kwara requires new thinking 

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Tuesday received his Certificate of Return, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the state requires a new thinking for sustainable development.

The governor received his certificate alongside Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu Danladi, and other members-elect and prayed for Allah’s directive to enable his administration succeed.

AbdulRazaq was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Ambassador Olufolake; cabinet members; Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, and other members of the party executives including Baba AbdulRazaq and other top government officials.

The event was also attended by security commanders, including Police Commissioner, Paul Odama.

In his short speech at the ceremony, the governor said beyond building physical infrastructure, Kwara requires a new thinking that not only protects the dignity of the human person but also guarantees sustainable growth.

“This certificate represents the collective decision of our people to push forward our agenda for sustainable development in Kwara state. It symbolises their trust in our efforts to build a state in which everyone has equal stakes. I do not take this trust for granted,” he said in a brief acceptance speech.

