AbdulRazaq signs Kwara’s MSME bureau bill 

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has assented to the Bureau of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Bill.

With the assent,the government has officially created an agency to drive investment and development in the micro economic sub-sector in the state.

With 36 sections and five parts, the establishment of the bureau seeks to support MSMEs and improve the business environment in Kwara state.

The bureau would initiate and articulate ideas for MSME policy thrust in the state, serve as a vanguard and focal point for rural industrialisation, poverty alleviation and eradication, technology acquisition and adaptation, job creation and sustainable livelihood, according to the law.

“It will promote and facilitate development programmes, instruments and support services to accelerate development, mobilisation, networking and linkage of MSMEs, mobilise internal and external resources, including technical assistance for MSME institutions, trade associations, and nongovernmental organisations, oversee, coordinate and monitor developments in the MSME subsector, design, package and promote cottage, MSMS industrial projects,” it added.