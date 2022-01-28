Abdulsalami, Adesina, BUA chair, others get FUTMINNA’s honorary degrees

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina and NNPC GMD, Mele Kolo Kyari will be given honorary doctorate degrees at the 30th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, (FUT), Minna, Niger state.

The ceremony which is scheduled for next Tuesday at the FUT convocation ground, will witness the award of 58 graduands with First Class degrees, out of about 5, 049 that will be graduating, according to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdullahi Bala.

Addressing journalists in Minna, Wednesday, Professor Bala said that the university the eminent Nigerians to be given honorary doctorate degrees are role models worthy of emulation, hence the decision to so honour them.

He said, “A total of 5,049 graduates will be awarded degrees and diplomas. Of this number, 3, 892 will receive first degree; 200 will be awarded post graduate diplomas and 836 masters degree while 121 graduands will bag doctorate degrees.

“Out of those graduating with first degrees, 58 are first class degrees while 948 are in the second class upper division. A total of 2047 are in second class lower division; 801 in third class while 38 are graduating with pass degrees.”

Professor Bala said other activities lined up for the convocation include commissioning of TETFUND projects in the institution by the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro.