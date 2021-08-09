Abeokuta Golf Club to honour ex- president Obasanjo

The Abeokuta Golf Club is to organize a golf tournament in honour former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on August 14, 2021 at the Golf Course, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The event is being sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria plc with about 150 golfers across the country participating.

A statement by the Captain of the Club, Kola Adeneye, made available to Blueprint, Monday, stated that the former president will perform the ceremonial Tee-off, adding that arrangements were already in top gear for the hosting of the event.

“Abeokuta Golf Club is putting up this tournament, fully sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria to celebrate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, whom we all know to be an icon, a patriotic Nigerian and an entrepreneur. He is worthy to be celebrated and it’s not only when somebody dies that you celebrate him.

“So, Abeokuta Golf Club has put this tournament together to celebrate him and this is the fifth edition and we want to sincerely thank First Bank of Nigeria for the support. It’s going to be a wonderful experience, a nice outing for golfers all over Nigeria to come and celebrate,” the statement said.