Abia 2023: ABSU ex-VC Ikonne floors Abaribe, others in PDP guber primary

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), Prof Uche Ikonne, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state.

The ex-Vice Chancellor won amidst massive withdrawals of other aspirants from the race.

He polled a total of 468 votes o of to emerge the winner.

Even though other aspirants withdrew from the race, prior to the commencement of the primary, votes were however awarded against their names, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe 5 votes, Ude Oko Chukwu 6 votes, Engr Enyinnaya Nana Nwafor 4, Dr Sampson Orji 3 votes, Emma Nwaka 4, Chief Elvis Ncheta Omerekpe 3, Prof Gregory Ibe 2 votes, Ezinwanyi Ngozi Jonah Merenge 5 votes.

Announcing the result, Abia State Governorship Primary election Committee Chairman, Dr Ayodele Fayose, said having scored the total number of valid votes of 468 votes, Professor Ikonne is hereby declared the winner of Abia State PDP Governorship election.

He also announced the entertainment icon, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, to have taken second position with 45 votes.

Five aspirants had already withdrawn before the conduct of the primary election describing the exercise as ‘charade’.

The immediate past ABSU Vice Chancellor, Prof Ikonne, who emerged victorious was said to have been the anointed candidate of Abia Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

Out of nine governorship aspirants of PDP in Abia, five of them withdrew from the race leaving only four of them but only three eventually participated.

The withdrawn aspirants include, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu PhD, the current Deputy Governor, Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, the Senate Minority leader, Engr. Enyinnaya Nana Nwafor, the son of the former deputy governor of Abia state, Late Dr Chima Nwafor, Chief Ncheta Omerekpe, the billionaire business mogul, Dr Desmond Chima Anyaso, a youthful business man.

Speaking against the backdrop of their withdrawals, Abia Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Engr Enyinnaya Nana Nwafor, Chief Elvis Ncheta Omerekpe and Dr Desmond Chima Anyaso noted that there was no election.

