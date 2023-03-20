Abia 2023: Announce Obingwa LGA results, ‘Obidients’ tell INEC

Supporters of Labour Party in Abia state, otherwise known as Abia Obidients, have decried failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the result of Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) on the Abia state gubernatorial election.

The Abia Obidients urged the umpire to immediately announce the result of the Obingwa local government and the state gubernatorial election result to ease the tension building up and advise aggrieved members to seek legal redress

Blueprint recall that INEC on Monday suspended the collation of results in the said local government for investigation and interrogation. But the groups urged INEC to declare the results.

Speaking in a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator, Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM), Abia state, Comrade Chetachi Ikpe, and Chairman, Obidients Across Parties Alliance (OAPA), Ndubueze Obiakwata, they accused INEC of double standards and being inconsistent.

“Abia Obidients categorically demand that INEC must strive to avoid playing double standards by not being consistent with its inconsistencies regarding the electoral umpire’s bizarre decision to suspend the announcement of governorship results from Obingwa LGA.

“Using the commission’s position on the presidential election as a precedence, we urge INEC to immediately announce the Obingwa local government governorship election result and proceed to announce the winner of the election.

“It is disheartening when INEC appears to have different set of rules for different political parties and personalities. That is very unhealthy for Nigerian democracy,” the Obidients lamented.

