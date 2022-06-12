Abia 2023: I delved into politics to serve my people better – Nwachukwu



An Abia-born but American-based business mogul, Chief Chibuike Samuel Nwachukwu, has explained that he joined politics is to ensure he used the political party platform to bring better dividends of democracy closer to his people.

Nwachukwu, an international businessman has been involved in community development in his personal capacity over the years.

Chief Samuel Nwachukwu made this revelation during an interactive session with newsmen at Umuopara Abia state shortly after his emergence as the Umuahia South candidate of Action Peoples Party, (APP) for 2023 Abia House of Assembly election.

He added that he delved into politics to have a wider and deeper impact in his effort to bring dividends of democracy to the poor masses of Umuahia South state constituency.

He said, “I need a platform to continue my philanthropic gestures to my people and serve them better in attracting dividends of democracy.”

Nwachukwu further noted that the government has not been fair to the poor masses of this country even though democracy was still young and needed maturity.

He assured the people of Umuahia South State Constituency that if voted to power through the APP, he would not disappoint them while calling for the people’s support.

The House of Assembly hopeful, however, dedicated his victory at the primary as a proof of his acceptance by his people adding that nobody contested against him, thanking his party and the people for the confidence reposed in him.

Meanwhile, the community Ofeiyi has vowed to support the candidacy of their illustrious son, pointing out that he had done a lot to alleviate poverty among the widows and youths of the community.

Speaking in an interview, Hon Okechukwu Obioma lauded the philanthropic disposition of their son, Chief Nwachukwu towards the community noting that 2023 is pay back time to compensate his good works.

