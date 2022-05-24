Abia 2023: I joined guber race to change poor infrastructural deficit – Eke

An American-based renowned Accountant, Chief Daniel Eke, has said that he joined the governorship race of Abia state in order to correct perceived poor infrastructural narratives which he said has reduced the state to laughing stock.

The Abia state-born APC chieftain disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint in Umuahia while disclosing the reason why he threw his hat in the ring for the governorship race.

He added that his son, Uche Eke, an African champion in gymnastics, had visited Abuja and introduced himself as an Abian and was mocked by those present.

He stated that his friends had chided him for hailing from the worst state in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural development, payment of salaries and pensions.

He said, “having lived in America for 42 years now with one of the flourishing accounting firms at Washington DC, I decided to join the race so as to bring his vast experience from developed world to bear in the state.

He pointed out that though he is living in the United States of America over these years but he was also grounded on the problems affecting his people at the home front because there is no year he does not visit home two or three times.

The APC guber aspirant further noted as an Abian who was born and grew up in Aba, he has the magic wand to harness the enormous resources at the disposal of the state.

He said the PDP led government has not been able to tap the God given resources.

He also promised to turn wastes to wealth if voted to power, noting that what is considered as wastes today in the country could earn huge fund to the state if well harnessed.

Chief Daniel Eke, therefore, called on APC delegates not to waste their votes but to support his emergence while promising not to disappoint them when the chips are down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

