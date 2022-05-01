Abia 2023: Ogah joins guber race, promises to reintroduce agric revolution





The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has promised that if given the mandate to govern Abia, he would reintroduce the agricultural revolution of the former eastern region which made the region the fastest growing economy in West Africa.

The minister made this promise at the Azikiwe Abia state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the formal declaration of his intentions to govern Abia in the next political dispensation.

The APC chieftain added that he was in the race to offer a visionary and purposeful leadership for the state which he said is lacking under the Peoples Democratic Party’s led Government in the state.

Ogah, however, noted that he was focused on the transformation of the economy of the state with creation jobs for Abia people through private sector-driven initiatives.

He said, “Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources that if we harness them, less emphasis will be placed in the oil sector and our country will not play a second fiddle in the world.

“I will bring my experience in the private and public sector to bear in order to bring valuable changes in lives of Abia people.

“My administration will be anochored on faith in God and social transformation in governance which will transform the economic, agricultural, educational, security and health sector of the state.

“I want to reinvent the dreams of our founding fathers of Abia where the rule of law shall thrive and we will reintroduce the agricultural revolution of the former eastnern region that made the economy of that region one of the fastest growing economy in world.

In his remarks, the factional state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, expressed optimism on calibre of governorship aspirants that have picked forms to govern Abia next year, which he said, is an indication of the readiness of the party to wrestle power from PDP in 2023.

Hon Obioma explained that the internal wranglings in the Abia APC occasioned by having two factional chairmen will be settled amicably by the leaders of the party ahead of 2023 general election.

He vowed that APC would take over Abia come 2023, while calling on party members to be resolute and rally round their support to the leadership of the party in the state while promising that they would not disappoint.

