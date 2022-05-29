Abia 2023: Only APGA can engender paradigm shift – Hon Ichita



The member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, has said that All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is the only party that is capable of ushering in the much needed paradigm shift in Abia come 2023.

Ichita added that the current influx of PDP members into APGA is a clear indication that the people were tired of true position of things in the state and needed a progressive party that would take the people to the promise land.

According to him, “Abians are tired of how things are going on for the past years under the ruling party, PDP and are yearning for desired change, therefore, APGA is the only party that is capable of ushering in the much needed paradigm shift in Abia come 2023.”

The APGA leader in Abia state disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint in Umuahia, stressing that the influx of PDP members into APGA is a reflection that Abia citizens were fed up with the goings on the state.

Ichita who has been an unrepentant critic of the PDP led government in Abia further noted that he had been vindicated considering what people were seeing now which he saw many months ago.

He noted that this bordered on infrastructural deficits, non payment of salaries and pensions as at when due in the state and had been threatened over time because of his boldness in speaking the truth not minding whose ox is gored.

Answering questions on how he felt on the influx of other political parties, especially, PDP emptying into their party, APGA, Hon Obinna Ichita pointed out that it simply showed that the people of Abia state have now come to terms with him concerning all the things he has been saying about the ruling party in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

