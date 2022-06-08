Abia 2023: Otti, other PDP, APC aspirants, emerge Labour party candidates 



The aggrieved members of other Political parties in Abia State who defected owing to what they termed as lack of due process have all emerged candidates of Labour party in various positions contested for.

Leading the pack of defectors who now emerged as Labour party candidates are as follows: Dr Alex Otti who was before his defection was the one of the APC Governorship aspirants has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of Labour party.

He polled 454 votes to be returned as consensus gubernatorial candidate.

Rt Hon Darlington Nwokocha,the current member representing Isiala Ngwa North and South in the National Assembly under PDP has now emerged as the Senatorial candidate of Labour Party for Abia Central Senatorial District,he 462 scored votes to emerged as the Consensus.

In the same vein, Chief Obi Aguocha who was a PDP member became the sole aspirant of Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency polled 288 votes to emerge victorious while Hon Ginger Obinna Onwusibe scored 194 votes to emerge as the consensus candidate of Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency of the Labour party.

In his acceptance speech, the gubernatorial candidate of Labour party, Dr Alex Otti, thanked party members that if elected that he will govern Abia free of charge without collecting salary.

Otti promised to pay salaries and pensions as at when due noting that labourers deserve their wages.

He added that if elected as the next Governor of Abia state will create job opportunities to the teeming unemployed Abia youths.

The former Governorship candidate of Apga in 2019 election maintained that Agriculture will be a boost to yield it’s value chance, adding that the qualitative education will also be given priority it deserves.

The Banker turned Politician also pointed out that the Health sector will also be given its pride of place to restore the confidence of people of the denial of good health services over the years by past Administrations in the state.

The newly elected Gubernatorial candidate of Labour party however expressed optimism that the signing of the new electoral act into law that he will emerge the next Governor of Abia state because there will not be room for rigging.

Also speaking,the House of Representatives candidate for Isiala Ngwa North and South of the Labour party, Hon Ginger Onwusibe promised to join hands with the leadership of the party in the state to rescue from the shackles of poverty and misrule in Abia.

He added as a former Councilor,and two times member of Abia House of Assembly representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency that he is ably qualified to represent the Federal Constituency in the emerging Political dispensation in the state.

