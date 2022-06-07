Abia 2023: Uzor Kalu emerges APP guber candidate



The younger brother to the chief whip of 9th Senate, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has emerged the consensus gubernatorial candidate of Abia state chapter of All Peoples Party, (APP) following the withdrawal of his challenger for 2023 election.

Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu who was the former Chief of Staff to the former governor T A Orji emerged the flagbearer of APP Tuesday at the Azikiwe road Secretariat of APP Umuahia.

He emerged by affirmation along side other Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly aspirants who were all returned unopposed in the three Senatorial Districts in Abia state.

Meanwhile, the second guber aspirant, Ndem Chukwu stepped down noting that the leadership of Abia state should be given to the youth who has the capacity to take the state to greater heights.

He noted that he was stepping down for a better grass root youthful politician in the person of Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu and therefore called on his supporters to throw their support to him.

Meanwhile, other aspirants that also emerged through affirmation were Hon Ifeanyi Adije for Abia North Senatorial District, Hon Chijioke Nduka Abia Central Senatorial, Hon Signor Kalu, Abia South Senatorial District.

For the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Arua Arunsi for Arochukwu/ Ohafia, Dr Mrs Liliana Chinasa Obenwa for Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi, Hon Chief Sylvanus Uzoma Nwaji , Ukwa West and East all emerged candidates.

Whereas for State House of Assembly, some of those who emerged by consensus are Chief Samuel Nwachukwu, Umuahia South.

In his acceptance speech, Uzor Kalu said the party was ready to take over Government House come 2023 noting that having worked as a former Chief of Staff to the former governor he is the most qualified person to govern Abia in the emerging Political dispensation .

He added APP has come to repair and restore Abia while promising that his Government will pay salaries and allowances between 25th and 26th of every month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

