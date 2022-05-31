Abia APC: Female aspirant, Mary Ikoku, raises alarm over delayed primary in Arochukwu/Ohafia constituency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Chief Mrs Mary Ikoku, has raised an alarm over the delay in conducting the primary election many days after its postponement by the party as a result of alleged irregularities.

Speaking on the continued delay, Chief Mrs Ikoku who is an Abuja-based human rights activist, wondered why it had taken Abia APC over three days to conduct the said primary for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency since it didn’t hold on Friday May 27, 2022, the day set aside for it by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

She vowed to legally resist any attempt to bring in one of the aspirants as the winner through the back door.

In an interview with journalists in Umuahia, Ikoku, an aspirant for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency said, “It’s been three days since the APC Abia state informed us of the postponement of the House of Reps Primary election for Arochukwu-Ohafia federal constituency.”

She, however, regretted that since then, there has been no communication as to a new date for the election.

Tony Onyeanula, the duly appointed and accredited APC Returning Officer for Arochukwu-Ohafia federal constituency announced that he was not issued the electoral materials, noting that some persons may have impersonated him and taken away the materials since May 27.

The INEC officer on ground stated that he hasn’t also observed any primary election conducted at the venue.

The aspirant pointed out that they have overwhelming documented evidence including live recordings of the fraudulent activities of which took place on Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

She further explained that the aspirants, delegates, INEC Rep, party officials from the two LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency were all on ground ready for an election at the officially designated venue by the party.

“While we were waiting to conduct the primaries for HOR, somebody who can be best described as an impostor, went to the APC office in Umuahia and collected all the electoral materials for the HOR primary election and disappeared.

“It was around 4pm on Friday 27th May,2022 that the person appointed as Returning officer, RO arrived the designated venue of the primaries to inform aspirants and delegates on the postponed the election,” he said.

“Today is Monday, 30th of May, no primary election has been held and we are still waiting in Ohafia LGA for a new date for the primary election and there have been no clear directives to that effect,” she said.

