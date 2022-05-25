Abia Central: Ex-Polish Parliamentarian, Godson picks ADC senatorial forms

A former member of the Polish Parliament betwenn 2010-2015 Dr. John Godson has joined the race for the senatorial ticket of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) Abia Central Senatorial district, even as he called on Nigerians in the diaspora to return to the country and contribute their quota to her development.

Godson is the first black man in the Polish Parliament.

Addressing a press conference during his official declaration, Tuesday in Abuja, the senatorial aspirant expressed believe that Nigeria is “a workable and a blessed country because we have the resources and human capacity to move the country forward, but we have poor leaders and I believe that this is the time for change.

“I want to encourage my friends in the Diaspora to come back to the country to make their presence felt by helping to develop the country.

“Because despite the fact that we maybe cool where ever we are, we have only one country, and that country is Nigeria,” he said.

He is an entrepreneur and social change agent and had given out over 400 scholarships to intelligent students from poor homes.

Godson said his desire was to connect Poland and Polish entrepreneurs with Africa, particularly Nigeria which he had been doing successfully.

He promised to ensure accountability if elected to represent Abia Central constituency in 2023.

“One of the most important things to me, is accountability, am going to be accountable by giving progress report every three months.

“I will give progress report of what I have done and what had been achieved and what had not been achieved, and why it had not been achieved and the way forward,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Dr Tade Omotosho, President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation of Poland described Godson as a Nigerian with a heart to serve.

He added that the aspirant represented the change the people of Abia Central were looking for.

According to Omotosho, Godson has a lot of experience, knowledge and capacity haven worked with several world leaders.

“He is a leader with impact and vision, and that is the kind of leader the country need at this point of her history.

“I call on everyone to support him, because he is a seasoned leader,” he said, adding that he had known the aspirant for over a decade.

Omotosho stressed that Nigeria needed a leader with empathy for the country that would inspire hope in the people.

