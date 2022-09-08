Abia: Connak tasks Nigerians on entrepreneurship, wealth creation 

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Connak Foundation, Mrs. Carole E. Sunday has advised participants of the Connak Foundation Entrepreneurship Initiative Bootcamp to take the programme seriously, noting that entrepreneurial development is the only way to create wealth for economic development.

Mrs. Sunday disclosed this Wednesday during the “Five thousand dollars grant challenge” Bootcamp, being held in Umuahia as part of activities to mark the Foundation’s 10th anniversary.

She described Connak Foundation as a private non-profit organisation established in 2012 with a vision to tackle youth unemployment, which has resulted in social malice and redundancy, by creating opportunities for economic empowerment and growth in the country.

Mrs Sunday who added that the Foundation was poised to strengthen the economic capacities of youth and women to become agents of change in their communities, expressed gratitude that the organisation has succeeded in sensitising the youth to look away from white-collar jobs and develop themselves to contribute to the economic development of Nigeria and the world at large.

On his part, the lead facilitator for Connak Foundation Entrepreneurship Initiative (COFEI), Dr. Emeka Unachukwu, added that the initiative is the second biggest in Nigeria, pointing out that the whole process is not an Abia state agenda but a national project targeted at empowering young minds across Nigeria.

According to Dr. Unachukwu, the Foundation recruited 8, 000 people within 11 weeks of online training during which an assessment was done and 450 participants were selected, representing the Eastern, Northern, and Southern parts of the country.

He noted that Abia state Bootcamp is the centre that accommodates Eastern Nigeria, to further deepen the knowledge of the participants on becoming entrepreneurs, adding that the participants would be allowed to present their business plans, where the successful ones would be empowered with a $5, 000 dollars grant to start up their businesses.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

