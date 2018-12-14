Abia deserves freedom from bad leadership, SDP guber candidate

The Abia State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Hon. Dame Blessing Nwagba, has stated that Abians deserve to be free from bad leadership.

Dr. Nwagba, a current member of Abia State House of Assembly and the only female candidate in Abia governorship race, said such freedom would be achieved if a woman is entrusted with the mandate to govern the state.

She stated this in Umuahia, at the official opening and dedication of her campaign office to God in Umuahia.

She said her mission and vision is to liberate the state from the hands of oppressive People Democratic Party’s bad governance adding that as a two- term member of Abia House of Assembly she has all it takes to give effective leadership to the state.

According to her, “we have tried our men, and they have failed, it is time to try our women folk”.

Asked while she has waited for 20years under PDP Abia leadership to decamp to the SDP, she said she believe that change can be made from inside, but regretted that the godfathers in Abia PDP have made such change impossible hence her desire to effect the needed change on a different platform.

“For 20 years, we stood with the PDP in the belief that we will liberate our state, but we have lost our principles in the PDP, hence my desire to stand on the platform of the SDP to effect the needed change in Abia leadership”.

Meanwhile, the party state chairman, Chidi Nwosu, a former two-term Abia State House of Assembly member under the PDP, said the party did not make mistake in choosing their governorship candidate.

