Abia: Entertainment icon joins guber race, promises to clear backlog of salaries, pensions if elected



Abia born but Lagos based entertainment icon, Mayor Lucky Obinwa Igbokwe, has joined the governorship race in Abia state with a promise to clear the backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities in his first 100 days in office.

The PDP governorship aspirant gave this assurance Tuesday at the Azikiwe secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he visited to formally to inform the state executive of his intentions to contest.

He further assured civil servants, pensioners and fathers whom he said laboured so much for the growth of the state that he will use his first 100 days in office to clear backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities if given the mandate to govern Abia in 2023.

Igbokwe, however, assured Abians that “there is a message of hope if elected, his government will give attention to such areas as youth empowerment, education, agriculture, creative industries, tourism, improved infrastructure and security.

According to him, “I have watched a common denominator in believing in the youth as it is said, that a state that carries along the youth prepares them for a better future.”

The governorship aspirant pointed out that he joined the race wholeheartedly to say that he appreciated other people who as well aspire for the same position, however, said he offers a better option, “to galvanise the young people, the men and women of Abia state, to instil a sense of belonging in their administration, which will bring hope and pride to our people”.

To this end, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe popularly known as ‘Don Lulu” by his associates and admirers in the entertainment industry expressed optimism that he possessed the requisite skills and experience required to harness the vast resources in the state for productive and developmental purposes.

“We can’t continue to live in the past, when we have men of class and honour who are mostly consultants and appreciated across the globe.

He further stated that it was time to close ranks and bring in the best of brains to Abia State while calling on Abians to join hands with him to take the state to the most enviable heights they all desire.

In his response, the State Chairman of PDP, Rt Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere lauded the mature way the aspirant presented his manifesto, noting that they were proud of his presentation devoid of abuses of fellow aspirants.

He added that the aspirant articulated what he will do when elected and did not insult other aspirants unlike those who will come to run others down not knowing that they are running themselves down.

Abia PDP further said that the State Working Committee of the party has promised to provide a level playing field to all aspirants to prove their worths before the delegates during the forthcoming primary election.

Rt Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere called on all aspirants to be focused driving on what they will do if elected and not to run their co aspirants down through uncouth languages .

In his vote of thanks , Chief Kingsley Onyemachi Megwara called on delegates to critically examine the capacity of aspirants stressing that Don Lulu, an enterprising youthful aspirant has what it takes to take Abia to lofty heights.

