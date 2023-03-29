Abia governorship election: Otti, deputy get certificate of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued a certificate of return to the Abia state governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party and his deputy governor-elect, Engr Kingsley Emetu.

The presentation was made by Barrister Festus Okoye, the representative of the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in Umuahia.

Okoye, who is the National Commissioner for Voters Education noted that democracy can only grow and nurtured through the cooperation of the citizenry standing by democracy as exemplified by the conduct of free,fair and transparent election.

He commended the media for being part of body that ensured free fair and transparent election in Abia state through effective reportage of Political activities in the state.

He also reiterated that there is much to be done by the duo of the Governor Elect and Deputy Governor Elect while tasking them not to betray the confidence reposed on them by Abians.

In his acceptance speech, Abia state governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti commended INEC for the wonderful work they did in Abia despite the challenges encountered.

That the huge responsibilities placed on their shoulders would not be taken for granted promising not to disappoint Abians.

He called on defeated candidates to join hands with him to rebuild a new Abia.

He also called on government functionaries who have taken away money and properties to return same immediately in their own interest .

The governor-elect also commended the outgoing governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for congratulating him on his emergence but noted that he advised other governorship candidates not to distract him with court litigations.

He advised Ikpeazu to discourage alleged issuance of employment opportunities as his government is winding down.



