Abia monarch confers Ike-Ogu Ndigbo title on Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with the chieftaincy tile of Ike-Ogu Ndigbo by the Umunneochi Royal Fathers Supreme Assembly of Isukwuato, Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Okechukwu Chukwuji, the Logu 1 of Amuda Kingdom stated that the title is in recognition of Mr. President’s “unreserved commitment to the spread and development of infrastructure and other projects in the South East, especially in Isukwuato Umunneochi local

government area”.

In a press statement in Kano, the chieftaincy title was received on behalf of President Buhari by Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, who was in Abia state in his capacity as chairman of the APC

National Peace and Reconciliation Committee for the South East.

The royal fathers took the opportunity of the committee’s visit to the state to tender the chieftaincy title for onward presentation to President Buhari.

“We appreciate your works and spread of development around the country and especially, the ongoing Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway reconstruction, which has made the movement of goods and services

easier within the South East, South South geo-political areas. We are particularly happy about this rehabilitation because of our peculiar location as a border local government, with four states, namely Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra states,” the monarch stated.

Eze Chukwuji further said people in his domain were happy that the federal government sited the Aviation Maintenance School within Amuda Isuochi Kingdom and urged the government to do more by rehabilitating

the Leru – Isuochi – Oji River federal road, with an auxiliary way to

Umauku.

“We are totally in support of your fight against corruption in this country. Corruption has become endemic in our society. We thank God for bringing a man like you at the helm of affairs in this country at

a time the Name Nigeria had become synonymous with corruption,” he stressed.

The monarch assured of their full support, loyalty and collective prayers towards the success of President Buhari’s re-election bid.

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who represented the President assured that the Buhari administration would focus more on far – reaching policies even spread of projects across the country.

