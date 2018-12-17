Abia on path to Promised Land, says Otti

The Abia State governorship candidate under the ticket of All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) has assured Abians that they are on their way to the promise land.

Dr. Alex Otti made this known while flagging off his campaign in Umuahia, over the week.

He said in the last 19years, Abia State has becomea caricature of a state and the problem is that of leadership.

According to him, ”today, we have started the journey to change the system, the Pharaoh you see today, you will see them no more come 2019 Abia governorship election”.

He led APGA members in solemn declaration by asking them to hold their hands together and make a declaration with one voice, echoing ”no to wicked leadership and yes to positive leadership”.

“I am dedicating my life to serve Abians, enough is enough, we’re here to retire God fathers of Abia State politics”, Otti stated.

He drew the attention of his members to the problem the former Abia State Governor and son are facing in the hands of EFCC as regards the squandering of money belonging to the state.

Otti assured his supporters that what happened in the year 2015 when the mandate freely given to him was stolen but the PDP and promised his teaming supporters that such would not happen again.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.