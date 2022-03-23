Abia PDP committed to free, fair primaries – Okere

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic party in Abia state, Rt Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere has said that the state is committed to conducting free, fair and transparent primaries all political office seekers while promising all aspirants a level playing ground.

Abia PDP chairman said this Tuesday, at the party secretariat, Umuahia when Engr Enyinnaya Nwafor visited to intimate the party of his intention to contest for 2023 governorship election in Abia state.

Rt Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere represented by his deputy, Hon Obinna Nwachukwu, further assured political aspirants that the leadership of the party would conduct free, fair and transparent primaries in the Abia state.

He, therefore, called on all governorship aspirants and other seeking political offices not to entertain any fears but to show capacity that there would be no imposition of any candidate in the emerging political dispensation.

Earlier,the governorship aspirant, Engr Enyinnaya Nwafor said that he had come to consult the party to inform the leadership of his aspiration to contest for the ticket of God’s own state.

The governorship aspirant noted with enthusiasm that he has what it takes to deliver Abia out of the woods, adding that as an Engineer, he has the training, capacity, strength, passion and competence to develop Abia state.