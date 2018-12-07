Abia SDP upbeat about credible 2019 polls

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Abia State chapter has expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible election in 2019.

The party state chairman, Hon. Chidi Nwosu, said the INEC has logistics, and manpower to conduct an unbiased exercise in 2019.

“We have confidence in electoral umpire to conduct credible election come 2019.

“The credibility of 2019 election will rest solely on the competitiveness of the political parties, and the zeal and willingness of the party to ensure that they police the votes that could arise from the election”.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay to assent to the amended Electoral Act, Nwosu said, “Mr. President having not assented to the amended Act does not indicate that he will not assent to it. Because, he still has time to assent to the amendment.

“Anybody who is raising unnecessary issues now is only trying to represent President Buhari in bad blood. So for me, I believe that Mr. President is a gentleman, he does not want to derail 2019 general elections.

“And he does not intend that the old order, which is very wrong order, should continue the way they are been even though he benefitted from that.”

Meanwhile, a member representing Aba North constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defected to the SDP and was subsequently given the party’s governorship ticket.

Confirming this yesterday, the state chairman of the party and former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chidi Nwosu, explained that the lawmaker defected to SDP with thousands of PDP members and supporters.

Also, he disclosed that the leaders and stakeholders of SDP had unanimously endorsed Nwagba as the gubernatorial flag bearer of the SDP in Abia state in the upcoming 2019 election.

