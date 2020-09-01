Abia Warriors celebrate Pastor Inyama



It was celebration galore as the Board and management of Abia Warriors hosted their Chairman, Pastor Emeka Inyama, to a suprise birthday party as he marked his 60th birthday.



The birthday celebration held in an open field in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) social distancing regulation had the Club Vice chairman, Ugochukwu Anosike, Club secretary, Ebere Esiaba, Board members, staff, and other club supporters in attendance.



Speaking on behalf of the Abia Warriors family, Club Secretary, Esiaba Ebere, poured encomiums on Pastor Inyama for his administrative acumen with which he has driven the club to an enviable height.

He proposed a toast to more fruitful years in good health and strength to the club Chairman whom he described as a role model to all.



Reacting to the kind gesture, Pastor Emeka Inyama thanked the Abia Warriors family for the suprise party as he reinstated his desire to have the club being a force to reckon with in view of the new season.

“We will keep doing our best to reposition our dear club at its rightful place and it equally needs the effort and contribution of everyone, the Lord’s servant,” he said.