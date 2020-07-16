Abia Warriors gunning for league title next year – Inyama

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abia Warriors chairman, Pastor Emeka Inyama has disclosed that his club will challenge for honours next season by winning the league diadem or the Federation Cup and will drive the club towards achieving the lofty aim.

He made this known in an interview on a radio station monitored in Abuja

Inyama who recently acquired the services of coach Imama Kwaku Amapakabo as the club’s new gaffer opines that with the structure in place his wards are good to go next season.

Imama is a big coach, he has pedigree, he has won the league with Rangers, he has cut his teeth with other clubs like Sharks and Enyimba, he has also worked with the National team, coach of U-23, Assistant Coach to Gernot Rohr, so he has something to offer

We need to drive the club this time around. Our ambition this time is to contest for honours and go for the big picture”.

Inyama since coming on board has rebranded Abia Warriors and made them a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria football.

He reiterated that the club will continue to maintain it’s philosophy which is centred around the youth.

“We believe in the youth, Football is about the youth and we want to also sell players while they are young”

“We are very foundational we take them from Academy to team B, from Team B to the main team and that has paid off over the years because of the products we have produced many who have gone to play in other clubs in Nigeria” he said