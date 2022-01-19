Abia women barricade APC headquarters, protest against imposition of Ikechi Emenike

Abia state women, in their numbers, Wednesday, took protest to the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of imposing Chief Ikechi Emenike on their state chapter.

The women who were armed with placards, barricaded the entrance gate of Buhari House for hours, grounding vehicular and human movement.

The Abia APC women who arrived the party secretariat at exactly 12pm and held forte at the gate, defiled all entreaties to allow free flow of vehicular movement.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the women threatened to strip naked should the party leadership, preferably chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni or Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, address them.

They also stoutly demanded that the national leadership end the Ikechi Emenike’s “abnormal control of Abia State APC.”

The posters with the inscriptions read; ‘Buni and Akpanudoedehe should not kill Abia State APC’, ‘Ikechi Emenike not a grassroots leader and can’t lead Abia State APC’, among others.

Speaking with newsmen, Abia APC Women leader-elect, Mrs. Ezinne Ude-Uduma, warned that if the right is not done “the party will go the way of Anambra state.

“Our deman first is for the national chairman Buni to do the right thing. He should wait for the recommendation Committee report to come out. They should not impose anybody or impose any candidate. We voted for Chume Acho Iheanacho Obioha as Abia State party chairman and we want him, he’s a grassrooter instead of the other man, we don’t even know his name.”

When asked if their demands are not met what will they do, the women leader said: “What happened in Anambra will happen in Abia state. We would lose election. Everybody will go to other party and PDP will take over Abia state and we want APC to take over Abia state.

“We are here because we were reliably informed that the national leadership of this party wants to inaugurate the newly-elected leadership of the party in our state. We demand that either Buni or Akpanudoedehe must address us or we won’t leave this gate.

“We are ready to strip naked here if the party inaugurate those taunting and embarrassing us for identifying with APC those early days of the formation of the party in the State.

“We have not benefited anything after suffering for the party since 2014 we became members of the party. We have nothing to show for the humiliation we suffered in the hands of those that just joined and hijacked the party now.

“We won’t leave here, we will shock you what we will do here if we are pressed. We will not be ashamed to strip naked if the party leadership fails to address us now,” the women threatened.

Addressing them, the ruling party’s Director of Administration, Abubakar Suleiman, however assured them that no newly-elected State executive will be inaugurated before the conduct of the national convention.

“I want to assure you that we are not inaugurating any State executive today or tomorrow. The inauguration will be done after the national convention. We want to inform you that we will reconcile all the aggrieved party members before even talking about inauguration.

“I appeal to you to leave the gate. Bring a formal letter or petition, detailing your grievances and I promise you it will be attended to,” he assured.

Although some of them stood their grounds, accusing their women leaders of betrayal, they however finally left the gate by 1.38pm to allow vehicular movement after nominating three of their members to meet the party’s leadership.