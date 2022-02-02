Abiodun, Makinde hold joint security meeting in Ogun

The Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde, Wednesday held a joint security meeting in Abeokuta, ato deliberate on critical security issues affecting the two states.

Addressing newsmen, Abiodun stated that the collaboration between the two states is hinged on the common patrimony between the two states.

Abiodun added that the two states share about 336 kilometres of borderlines, covering 6 local government areas in Ogun state, adding that the similarities have created reoccurring security challenges.

“Ogun and Oyo states were created the same day, and we share a lot of common patrimony with ancestors that bind us together.

“Today’s security meeting therefore is different in heritage, common history and cultural affinity.

“Ogun state shares border with the South west states, except Ekiti state. But our longest stretch of borderlines is with Oyo state.

“This collaboration is therefore peculiar because it is with our biggest neighbor by land mass in the South western states and the political capital of our region,” Abiodun stated.

He added that the security partnership between the two states is to create an enduring peace that will promote sustainable economic development among the citizens.

In his remarks, the Oyo state governor, Makinde, stated that the security partnership between the two states is important, considering the recent security breaches along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Makinde, who appreciated his Ogun state counterpart, said despite belonging to different political parties, they are both committed to the security of lives and properties of the citizens of both states.