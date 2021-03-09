Abiodun receives first Covid-19 vaccine jab



The governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun has taken his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine at his Oke Mosan office, Abeokuta.



The governor was administered the AstraZeneca vaccine by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr.Tomi Coker at the executive chamber in the presence of the members of the State Executive Council.



Some members of the State Executive Council and front line Health Workers were also administered with the vaccine.



The governor had promised to lead with the vaccination when he received the first batch of the 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccine Monday in Abeokuta.



Abiodun in a facebook post, said “I have had my first dose of the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine delivered yesterday in Abeokuta. My Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele and two frontline health workers were also administered theirs.



“Taking our doses is, first, service to self then to people, because we can only silence the virus if we think and act together. We should be aware that even our two doses don’t preclude the use of facemasks and compliance with other safety guidelines.



“I urge us all to make ourselves available to take our doses, especially those prioritised by the NPHCDA on basis of profession, age or other criteria.”

