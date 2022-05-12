About 8.5m customers yet to link SIM with NIN, says Airtel

Telecommunications operator, Airtel Nigeria, has said that only 35.9 million out of its 44.4 million active customers had linked their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIMs as of the end of April this year.

This means that 8.5 million customers of the telco are yet to comply and have been placed on ‘receive only’ status, meaning all their outgoing calls have been barred.

The parent body of the Nigerian operator, Airtel Africa, disclosed this in its financial result for the year ended March 2022. According to the company, the number of its customers that are yet to link their NIN affected its revenue for the year by 7 per cent.

Airtel Africa in its report on the Nigerian operating unit said: “As of the end of April 2022, we have collated NIN information for 35.9 million active customers. Outgoing voice revenues for those active subscribers who have not yet linked their NIN with their SIM amount to around 7 per cent of total revenues from Nigeria, and around 3 per cent of total revenues for the Group.

