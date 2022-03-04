Abramovich set to receive first bid for Chelsea

Roman Abramovich is set to receive his first official bid for Chelsea from an American-Swiss billionaire consortium of Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss.

The Russian is looking for a £3billion buyer for the Blues after deciding to cut his ties with the club following questions over his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich is writing off £1.5bn in debt to force through Chelsea’s sale, insisting he had “the club’s best interests at heart” when he put the Blues on the market.

He has appointed US bankers Raine Group to find a buyer and is understood to have set a deadline for buyers of March 15.

Boehly, who owns a stake in the LA Dodgers, and Wyss are expected to make a bid of around £2bn, which could arrive as early as Friday.

At least two other groups are weighing up a bid.

And Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men who is worth around £6bn, could lodge an offer through his Ineos empire.

Abramovich, whose yacht was spotted in Barcelona yesterday, bankrolled Chelsea’s rise to FIVE Premier League crowns but chief exec Richard Masters believes his imminent departure is “welcome”.