ABS signs partnership deal with Kanu International Football Academy

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki yesterday signed a developmental partnership deal with Kanu International Football Academy.

Senator Bukola Saraki who is one of the few private owners of Nigerian football clubs, reemphasized his desires for the continued growth and development of the Nigerian youth in the pact between his team, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club ( ABS) and Africa’s largest football academy, Kanu International Football Academy(KIFA).

Represented at the event by ABS Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, the former Senate President remarked that the essence of establishing his football team is to give thousands of talented, but hapless Nigerian youths a leeway in life and help them chart a positive path for their careers.

” We are truly committed to the development of Nigerian football, particularly, at the grassroots level which is home to millions of immensely talented young Nigerians.

“This historic partnership with Kanu International Football Academy, which is one of the better organized and largest in Nigeria and Africa, is strategic and very important to the ideas behind the establishment of Abubakar Bukola Saraki football club. And with this partnership, Nigerian football can only get better,” he said.

The director- general of Kanu International Football Academy, Prince Dapo Ajibade, expressed his excitement at the signing of the partnership with ABS FC, which he gleefully described as a great move that would positively change the narratives as it concerns grassroots football development in Nigeria.

“This partnership is a great move that will certainly impact positively on the fortunes of Nigerian football and thousands of gifted but hapless Nigerian youths. At KIFA, we have the largest pool of young and talented footballers in our well manned centres of excellence, spread across the 36 states and FCT in Nigeria.

“I can confidently state that the future of Nigerian football is positively secured. While KIFA discovers, ABS will develop, and that is the way forward for our football,” he said.