ABSA advocates deeper private sector participation in infrastructure devt

The Chief Executive Officer of Absa Nigeria, Sadiq Abu, has called for a robust public-private sector investment in national infrastructure development to enable impactful national productivity and wider enterprise with a strong bearing on the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said private sector participation in national infrastructure development will offset the impact of the worsening government fiscal position on the nation’s growth agenda while catalyzing the local economy.

According to him, “The extensive network of Nigerian roads, railway, air travel, and municipal facilities have to be continuously maintained and renewed to provide optimum support to the small and large businesses that are driving the economy.”

The Absa boss explained that government may not be well-placed to make the total funds available to address the current level of the nation’s infrastructure deficit seeing it has been committing a larger chunk of its dwindling revenues to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.