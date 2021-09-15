Absence of justice fueling Jos killings, says Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has blamed the lingering killings in Jos on lack of political will by the government to act on security intelligence and offer justice to the victims against perpetrators.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, the lawmaker who represents the Jos South/Jos East Constituency of Plateau state, described as “worrisome” a situation where attackers would invade communities, kill and retreat, and were usually labeled as unknown gunmen, yet government would curiously engage known persons to sign peace pacts with the intent to make the people live together.



“If people could be identified at such point to sign peace pacts, why is nobody being tried or taken to jail? As long as the perpetrators are not brought to book, they will continue to remain as unknown gunmen,” he said.

The lawmaker described the continuous invasion of communities and killings as “land grabbing agenda”, insisting that “we need justice on the Plateau, we need our lands back, so whosoever is signing peace pacts on behalf of the attackers should be asked to produce the unknown gunmen.”



He lamented that the killings which have been recurring since 2001 have been given religious, political and other colorations without addressing the real issues.

On the way out, the lawmaker said “justice is the answer”, as he condemned the practice of security agencies in the habit of arresting community youth who are out to defend themselves, after killers invade and chase people away; making them victims of the circumstances they helplessly found themselves.



He also recommended the establishment of state police as another option to curbing the incessant killings, as he said, the command structure of the federal police as it is existing today was cumbersome, and ineffective for quick response to security situations.