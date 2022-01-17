Absence of prosecution counsel stalls Ohakim, Chinyere’s trial





The absence of the prosecution counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice Monday stalled the scheduled arraignment of a former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim and Chinedu Okpaleke.

The duo are before Justice Taiwo Taiwo the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the resumed proceeding, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, was told by the counsel representing Lady Chinyere Amuchienwa, who is the norminal complainant in the case, that the prosecution counsel was bereaved.

But Emeka Etiaba SAN announced appearance for the 1st defendant (Ohakim) while Kenneth Njemanze appeared for the 2nd defendant Okpaleke.

Ifeanyi Nweze entered appearance for the norminal complainant (Chinyere Amuchienwa).

Also, there was no legal representation from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, which has taken over prosecution of the defendants.

While making a case, Nweze said, “My Lord, the prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice is bereaved, that is why he is not in court today.

In a short ruling, Nustice Taiwo said “in view of the information passed on to the court by counsel to the norminal complainant, this matter has been adjourned to

February 24.

The former governor and Okpaleke it will be recalled are being prosecuted for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of an Abuja based Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

On September 27, Justice Taiwo ruled that the AGF has unfettered power to take over the case.