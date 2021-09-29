Absenteeism: Gombe suspends 731 workers from September payroll

Gombe state government has stopped 731 workers from receiving September salaries for being absent from work.

The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Muhammad Magaji, who stated this at the monthly news conference on implementation of the Biometric Attendance Verification for the Civil Servants Tuesday, added that 170 others were being investigated.

Magaji said the state government saved N57.68 million from the suspension of salaries of the affected workers for the month.

He added that some 170 staff with salaries amounting to N19.66 million are being investigated. He said their salaries for the months would be paid.

“The total suspension from the payroll for September is 731 staff with N57, 682,403 while the total number of staff under investigation is 170 with N19, 658,080,” he said.