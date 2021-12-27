ABSU sacks randy lecturer, another staff involved in admission racketeering

The Abia State University Uturu, has sacked a senior lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Dr Michael I. Ukaegbu, for alleged involvement in sex-for-grade in the university. Ukaegbu was a former Acting Head, Department of Mass Communication.

The university also sacked Mr Leonard Chukwuma for alleged fraud and admission racketeering.Their sack was ratified by the University’s Council at its 148th regular and resumed meetings held on Thursday, 16th and Monday, 20th December 2021, at the University Council Chamber, chaired by its Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Senator Adolphus N. Wabara.

The council in a communiqué, signed by the Registrar/Secretary to Council, Dr Acho Elendu, said “Council-in-Session ratified the dismissal of Dr Michael I. Ukaegbu, former Ag. Head, Department of Mass Communication for involvement in sex-for-grade and Mr Leonard Chukwuma for fraud and admission racketeering.”The university also ratified the appointment of Distinguished Professor Ogbonna Onuoha, a Professor of Linguistics/Igbo as substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration); and also approved the regularisation and confirmation of some staff which have been outstanding for several years.

The council resolved that henceforth the University would sanction staff who fail to return to the University and fulfil other obligations of their contractual agreement on completion of their TETFund sponsored academic development programmes.It further resolved to revive some of its hitherto comatose statutory committees for efficient oversight functions in line with its mandate and reiterated its determination to continue to improve staff welfare and Infrastructural development of the university in line with the aspirations of the founding fathers.

Related

No tags for this post.