ABU attracted N10bn infrastructure devt grants in 2021 – VC

The Ahmadu Bello University ABU) Zaria has attracted additional funding amounting to over N10 billion in 2021 through various grants for infrastructure development, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Kabiru Bala has disclosed.

Professor Bala made the disclosure at the university’s 80th (Ordinary) meeting of congregation over the weekend, stressing that efforts were being made to secure more grants for the university this year.

The congregation, which was chaired by the V.C was well attended as several members who were away joined the deliberations virtually.

Giving a breakdown of the grants attracted to the university, Professor Bala said N5 billion was secured as Presidential Special Intervention for the development of Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Department of Computer Engineering, Faculty of Dentistry and Department of Mechatronics.

Bala stated that the sum of N1 billion donated to the university by Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative for the construction and furnishing of one block of students’ hostel and a new structure for the Department of Building was also part of the grants secured last year.

He further said the university got another N1 billion as Presidential Special Intervention for the establishment of Endourology and Kidney Transplant Facility and Next Generation Sequencing Facility for infectious diseases.

The Vice-Chancellor stated the allocation by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) of N825 million for the construction and furnishing of two blocks of students hostel was also part of the grants.

He disclosed that the university attracted the sum of N700 million Special Intervention for completion of its 1000-seat auditorium and expressed delight that ABU students and staff had continued to excel in national and international competitions, saying a student team from the Department of Chemical Engineering clinched 2nd position at the 2021 National Design Project Competition organised by the Nigerian Chemical Engineering Society.