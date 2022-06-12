Abu Giri warns APC against surrendering to enemies of democracy

Incoming Executive Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has counseled the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against relaxing their guard and surrendering the party to enemies of democracy, who may want the rules of decency to be subverted in their favour.

Alhaji Abubakar, in a message to mark 2022 Democracy Day, urged the APC leadership to do everything humanly possible to build on the achievements recorded by the party in advancing democracy in Nigeria in the past eight years, stressing that the APC did so much to stabilise the system of governance with world standard policies.

“We wish everybody happy democracy day and to celebrate with calmness while remembering that June 12 became Democracy Day due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to ensure that the gains of democracy especially as it affected the date was not lost.

“May 29 was the previous date for the celebration of democracy in the country but the APC administration decided it was good to remember MKO Abiola and the role he played on June 12 which cannot be returned. He has been immortalized with the change of date.

“I think that the APC as a party has impacted positively on democracy in Nigeria because it was the quest for peace and stability in the country that prompted the change of Democracy Day date. I will call on the party leadership to sustain the successes achieved in democracy so far,” Giri said.

On the just concluded Presidential Primary election, Alhaji Abubakar commended the out coming stressing that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flag-bearer deserved victory considering the sacrifices and what he did for the party.

“From 2015 till date, Asiwaju Tinubu planted many people across the country and he has followership everywhere. Many of the sitting governor got to their positions through him. So, he deserved the victory.

“The only disadvantage in making him the party’s flag-bearer is old age. Age is not on his side and we are hoping it might not work against him eventually. Apart from old age, he deserved to become the party’s flag bearer. In 2015, Asiwaju single handedly financed the party and its election,” he declared.

On the legal tangle which has caused delay in swearing in the newly elected FCT area council executive, Alhaji Abubakar appealed to members of the public especially party supporters to remain calm and await the decision of the FCT minister now that the court has directed that he should inaugurate the chairmen and councilors since the tenure of the previous council members has expired.

