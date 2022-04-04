Abu Kyari and my lessons in fishing





I had a business transaction at hand and I didn’t have the funds needed to carry it out. I went to Honourable Abubakar Kyari at that time, and sought a loan, promising to pay back when I get paid. He asked me to come to the bank the following day.

That was in 1999 and I was a mere 22-year-old. He taught me how to open a corporate account and apply for a short term loan. He put some money as lien with the bank, guaranteeing my loan, so that if I got in trouble by not paying as at when due, the bank has his funds as guarantee, so I would only answer to him.

Over and over as I did my transactions and paid the bank, he was always there to guarantee my loans with the bank, with his own money deposited. I grew into doing business with the banks and securing bonds from the bank for my businesses as a young entrepreneur, courtesy Senator Abubakar Kyari. He schooled me on how to be an honest businessman, paying back monies I borrow for my business. My adulation and respects for him got me naming my kid Abubakar Sadiq!

At the just concluded National convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, representing Borno North, Borno state, got elected as the National Deputy Chairman North, of the APC. Kyari is 59 years old, born on January 15, 1963. He attended Capital School Kaduna for his primary education from 1968 to 1974, and Barewa College, Zaria from 1974 to 1979. Kyari obtained a bachelor’s degree (BSc.) In Economics from the University of Tennessee, in 1986, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with emphasis on finance, from Webster University, St Louis Missouri USA in 1989. Sen. Kyari began his political career in 1996 when he became a founding member and Protem National Secretary at United Nigeria Congress (UNC), which later became the United Nigeria Congress Party, UNCP.

Kyari was elected into the House of Representatives in 1998. He was also the state treasurer of the All Peoples Party, APP, in Borno state. He was re-elected into the House of Representatives in 1999. He became the commissioner for water resources 2003 – 2005, and then managing director Rural Water Supply Agency, 2005 – 2007. He was later appointed commissioner for education in Borno state, 2007 – 2008. He moved back to the Water Resources Ministry in 2008 – 2010, as a commissioner. He later moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Information as a commissioner from 2010 – 2011.

He moved to the Works Ministry as commissioner in 2011, before being appointed as the chief of staff to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state. He was elected senator in 2015 – 2019, and re-elected in 2019 to date.

Kyari was part of the engine room of the Shettima administration that birthed the re-engineering of Borno state, to rescue it from the clutches of the Boko Haram destruction. Kashim Shettima, who I call the Master Builder, has the eye for talents and achievers like Zulum and Kyari, whom he has worked with, to remodel Borno state, and put it back in its rightful place, as the capital of the North Eastern states.

I’m sure every indigene of Borno would be proud of the leaders they have in the trio of Kashim, Zulum and Kyari. When I ran into the three at the same time, I could see the respect and synergy between them, as they received guests who came to ask for Sen. Kyari’s daughter’s hand in marriage.

Gov. Zulum accorded Sen. Kashim all the respect in the world, and simply turned down the seat allocated to him, to lead the event. Mild drama ensued as Kashim also humbly turned down the compliment of leading the event. In the end, the three agreed to have the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, preside over the activities.

One could see why Borno is working, with Kashim’s good eye for performing administrators like Zulum. Not to bore the reader with details, but the goodies on the Table at the reception, had us complimenting and blessing Mrs. Kyari for all the food and takeaway we had. No wonder Sen. Kyari faces the world most confidently, as the home forte is ably handled.

Kyari’s pick as Deputy National Chairman, brings a lot to the APC stable. He is a veteran politician, and a renown administrator with a wealth of experience that only the APC Chairman can beat.

Kyari is a techy, whom I believe would definitely modernise the way processes are conducted at the National Headquarters, and across the states’ offices. Kyari is an APC thoroughbred, and is the type of loyal and steadfast leaders it needs, who have the skill, energy and forthrightness, to manage the party’s many blessings and followership.

Kyari is both a technocrat and a grass-roots politician, who would be able to reachout to the vast majority of APC followership, and create a good connect with the leadership of the party and its direction. He would be able to feel the pulse of the people, and direct the party to where its people and followership pray for.

Tahir is Talban Bauchi.