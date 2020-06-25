ABU partners EFCC, strengthens anti-corruption studies



Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state has partnered with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the introduction of five programmes in anti-corruption studies leading to the award of certificate, advanced certificate and postgraduate diploma.



The Vice Chancellor ABU, Prof. Kabir Bala, who disclosed this in Zaria on Thursday, said that the programmes will cover investigation, cyber security and forensic studies among others.

He spoke when he received a delegation from the anti-corruption body led by the acting Commandant, EFCC Academy, Prof Ladi Hamalai, who came to felicitate with him on behalf of EFCC’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, on his recent appointment as ABU Vice Chancellor.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “We are currently working closely on a memorandum of understanding jointly signed to start five different programmes in anti-corruption studies leading to the award of basic certificate, advanced certificate and postgraduate diploma.



“The collaboration between the participating institutions would, upon its effective date, introduce programmes in anti-corruption studies, economic and financial crimes studies, cybercrime investigation and cyber security, forensic accounting as well as digital forensic.

“The University would through its relevant units ensure quality control of each programme. The agreement would also facilitate the exchange of staff and, where necessary, students between the participating parties,” Prof. Bala explained further.

Speaking in her address, the Acting Commandant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Academy, Prof Ladi Hamalai, reiterated the Commission’s obligation to work with the University to strengthen the collaboration by ensuring that the memorandum of understanding signed last February was implemented to the letter.



“The delegation was specifically assigned to visit and congratulate Prof Bala on his well deserved appointment as the Vice-Chancellor at the instance of the EFCC’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu. Ahmadu Bello University as a federal research institution that is recognized nationally and internationally for its academic excellence.”

Members of the EFCC team and heads of relevant units of ABU later went into a technical session shortly after the courtesy visit where they further deliberated on the agreement for the start of the programmes.



It would be recalled that ABU and EFCC had in Abuja on February 25 signed a memorandum of understanding to run certificate, diploma and postgraduate diploma courses.

The collaboration is principally to promote learning and service to humanity and to produce high quality personnel and graduates equipped with the required knowledge and skills for the effective fight against corruption, enforcement of anti-corruption laws as well as investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes.

According to the MoU, all curricula to be used in teaching the courses should be those approved and in use at the University while the EFCC academy should admit candidates into the various programmes using the prevailing admission requirements of the University.