ABU SSANU joins 3-day strike over N8bn Earned Allowance 

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria has joined other branches of the Union in a 3-day warming strike to press home their demand for the immediate release of N8 billion earned allowance promised to them by the federal

government.

Acting chairman of the branch, Comrade Shuaibu Halilu, who led a protest within the university, said the action was in compliance with the directive by the national body to embark on the warning strike.

He said members were aggrieved over the non payment of their earned allowance after approval since 13th of May this year.

Comrade Halilu noted that SSANU, NASU and SSAATURAI, had in a joint resolution at their 35th Regular National Executive Council meeting

at Enugu State University of Science and technology resolved to embark on a 3-day warning strike to press Government to abide by the judgement of the National Industrial Court.

He said federal government was yet to release the N8 billion earned allowance promised to the unions by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige at a conciliation meeting on March 13.

The acting chairman said several months after, the money was yet to be released.

“It appears that the letters being sent to the unions were delay-ploy by the Federal government because it is needless.

“This is because the unions had always made their positions known since the irregular disbursement of N23 billion to ASUU in 2017.

“This non payment of the earned allowance has become a source of discomfort and agitation by members of the 3 unions.

“We also accused the Federal government of disobeying court judgement of the National Industrial Court which in the last 2 years asked that teachers in university staff school sacked by government be reinstated,” he said.

He recalled that the federal government through the minister had informed the chairman of the joint action committee, JAC of NAAT, NASU

and SSANU via a letter, dated 9th August, 2018 that approval had been given for the release of N8 billion being payment of earned allowance

for the non teaching staff in universities and requested for template of payment to the unions.

