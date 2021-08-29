ABU students honour Dan Buram Zazzau with leadership epitome award

Students Representative Council of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, has honoured the Dan Buram Zazzau, Alhaji Sani Shaaban, with the award of the Epitome of Hope for Good Leadership in Zaria Saturday.

A statement by the students’ body said Alhaji Shaaban was given the award in recognition of his humanitarian services, leadership qualities and philanthropic acts to the people of the North and Kaduna state in particular.

Accepting the award, Hon. Shaaban, advised Nigerian youth to be determined, focused and committed to the betterment of their lots.

The former lawmaker urged the youth not to be wary of doing menial jobs as long as the jobs are legal to further their ambitions.

Hon. Shaaban said when he was member of the House of Representatives he spearheaded the establishment of the pension scheme for enior citizens in the country.

He said: “Under two years, your son, Shaaban, as a member of the House of Representatives was among those that ensured the formation of pension scheme for Nigerians.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a huge challenge not only on the security front but also economic. Don’t sit down and moan your fate, expecting that glory is going to fall from heaven. Be determined, be committed. The greatest asset you can find is from your heart.”

He urged the youth to avoid politicians who entice them with money so they could be used as thugs.

He said Nigerians youth need to be resourceful and make use of opportunities that come their way, no matter how meagre.

Hon. Shaaban said: “When small opportunities come your way, no matter how small, do not say I have a diploma, I have a degree, I have a master’s degree. Make use of any opportunity that come your way and you will progress.”