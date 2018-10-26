ABU to change to postgraduate varsity (4) By Moh Bello Habib Zaria

The authorities of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria are planning to move

the institution to postgraduate university in order to reduce workload

of its academic and allow younger universities to grow.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ibrahim Garba this at the

biennial international conference of the university’s School of

Postgraduate Studies, yesterday.

He pointed out that the intention to migrate from conventional

university to postgraduate university was in line with best global

academic practices.

His words: “What we are facing today and what we set for ourselves may

sound revolutionary. It may sound unattainable but I think if you are

one of us that believe, then nothing is impossible.

“That’s why if you begin to believe that some certain things are

impossible, then you will remain where you are. This university has

gone through removable adjustments in recent times.

“You remember, three years ago or so, when we started to attempt to

readjust and restructure the university, of course, we are mindful

that new things are very difficult to absorb.

“But I remember very well how we started with splitting of Faculty of

Science into today’s Physical and Life Sciences Faculties, then came

the creation of the ABU College of Health Sciences from one single

faculty to four faculties.

“About same time, the more difficult one, we sent our bulldozer to

Kongo campus; I attempted to reconfigure Kongo Business Administration

with all so much emotions.”

Professor Garba noted that if the founder of the institution, Sir

Ahmadu Bello was alive today, he would have done things differently

and brought new things into light.

“It reached a point where Kongo campus of the university had been

chocked up, there is no space for expansion. Kongo had lived 70 years

or so. In the next 70 years how would it look like? Or do you think

life will begin and end with us? It is not possible,” he added

The Vice Chancellor explained that that was how the management

succeeded in transferring and creating the new ABU Business School,

adding that it was expanded from two departments (Business

Administration and Public Administration) to six departments.

He noted that Department of Business Administration alone had been

broken into four different departments. All these they were doing

translated into more imperatives.

Garba said ABU remained number one in Nigeria in all ramifications,

adding that the expectation on the university was enormous in terms of

capacity to take both undergraduates and postgraduates.